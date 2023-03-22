HUNTINGTON — Students in Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Class of 2023 discovered Friday where life would take them next as they opened envelopes revealing their match for upcoming residencies.
During the Match Day ceremony in the Memorial Student Center, fourth-year medical students opened envelopes revealing their match or matches.
With more than 70 of its students being matched with one or more residency programs by the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) using a computerized mathematical algorithm, the Class of 2023 had a match rate of 99%, Marshall announced.
Students in some areas, including ophthalmology, had been matched with their placements earlier. For other specialties, Match Day was the first time students were learning the outcome off their matches.
Medical student Cameron Cottrill from Poca, West Virginia, learned he matched with Marshall, where he will study internal medicine pediatrics.
Marshall was his top pick, Cottrill said, and he’s happy and looking forward to staying in the area.
Medical student Mindy Sharon, who is from Boston, matched with her top pick as well: Stanford Health Care in Stanford, California, where she will study emergency medicine.
Sharon said it was nice to know she was wanted at Stanford Health Care, and is looking forward to meeting her co-residents and living in California.
Medical student Rawan Elhamdani of Barboursville had learned earlier of her match for ophthalmology.
On Friday, Elhamdani helped with the countdown right before students opened their envelopes. She said the best part of the event was seeing her peers find out their matches.
Elhamdani herself matched with WVU School of Medicine in Morgantown for a transitional year and at West Virginia Eye Institute, also in Morgantown, for ophthalmology.
“Matching into and completing a residency is the next step toward becoming a practicing physician,” said Bobby Miller, M.D., interim dean at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in a press release. “Where they receive their residency training shapes the course of their medical careers. The future of health care looks promising with this accomplished class and the impact they will have on patients and the profession.”
Students from Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine class of 2023 who were matched with a program and their programs are as follows:
Garima Agarwal, neurology at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia; Suzann Al-Qawasmi, pediatrics at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tanner Bakhshi, pathology at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina; Garrett Boggs, family medicine at Allina Health in St. Paul, Minnesota; Kade Bradley, emergency medicine at University of Central Florida/HCA Healthcare GME in Ocala, Florida; John Brown, medicine-preliminary at Marshall University Joan. C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Christian Casingal, transitional year and radiology-diagnostic at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Jaineet Chhabra, family medicine at Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada; Leah Ching, obstetrics-gynecology at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Joseph Chirico, transitional year at Ohio Health-Riverside Methodist in Columbus, Ohio and radiology-diagnostic at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland; Cameron Cottrill, medicine-pediatrics at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Blue Cremeans, family medicine at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; James Curry, transitional year at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, North Carolina and dermatology at Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania; Michael DeRosa, obstetrics-gynecology at Aultman Hospital/NEOMED in Canton, Ohio; Nicholas Dolan, medicine-preliminary and ophthalmology at University of Florida COM-Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida; Alexander Dunham, neurology at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Benjamin Duplaga, obstetrics-gynecology at HCA Healthcare/USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in Brandon, Florida; Rawan Elhamdani, transitional year at WVU School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia and ophthalmology at West Virginia Eye Institute in Morgantown, West Virginia; Brandon Fazalare, general surgery at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee; Carla Haikal, emergency medicine at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina; Luke Hamm, obstetrics-gynecology at Ohio Health-Riverside Methodist in Columbus, Ohio; Nicholas Harris, emergency medicine at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia; Daniel Haught, family medicine at Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio; Brandon Henderson, transitional at Ohio Health-Riverside Methodist in Columbus, Ohio and radiology-diagnostic at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio; Ethan Higginbotham, psychiatry at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Mark Hill, surgery-preliminary at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia; Brent Horswell, obstetrics-gynecology at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska; Kenneth Humphrey, family medicine at Access Health in Beckley, West Virginia; Haseeb Jafary, internal medicine at HCA Florida JFK Hosp-University of Miami in Atlantis, Florida; Fatih Koc, neurology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri; Theodore Kocoshis, medicine-pediatrics at WVU University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Rachel Lee, obstetrics-gynecology at Marshall University Joan. C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Wasila Madhoun, neurology at Prisma Health — University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina; Ian McElroy, orthopaedic surgery at Summa Health/NEOMED in Akron, Ohio; John McLaughlin, neurology at Prisma Health — University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina; Kendell McNeely, family medicine at Marshall University Joan. C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Daniel McNeil, psychiatry at University of Florida College of Medicine — Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida; Caleb Meaige, internal medicine at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Daniel Miller, family medicine at UPMC St Margaret in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Aryana Misaghi, psychiatry at Gateway Behavioral Health Community Service in Savannah Georgia; Mikayla Myers, internal medicine at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Shelby Naegele at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio; Cherishma Nagisetty, family medicine at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, Illinois; Matthew O’Neal, neurology at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Reena Park, emergency medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana; Regan Patton, pediatrics at University of Florida College of Medicine — Shands Hospital in Pensacola, Florida; Alexa Pigliacampi, medicine-pediatrics at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Jordan Ratcliffe, pediatrics at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Micah Ray, medicine-preliminary at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Kevin Reger, transitional at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, North Carolina and radiology-diagnostic at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Brianna Roberts Canales, obstetrics-gynecology at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia; John Roth, internal medicine at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Rochester, Minnesota; Hannah Rowe, pediatrics at University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky; Nicholas Royce, emergency medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Michelle Rueff, neurology at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky; Austin Rush, pediatrics at Nationwide Childrens Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; Melinda Sharon, emergency medicine at Stanford Health Care in Stanford, California; Emma Sherfinski, neurology at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Scottsdale, Arizona; Abigail Short, obstetrics-gynecology at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania; Shannon Smith, pathology at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia; Caleb Spainhower, general surgery at Charleston Area Medical center in Charleston, West Virginia; Morgan Spencer, child neurology at University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Lilyan Starkey, obstetrics-gynecology at University of Tennessee School of Medicine in Knoxville, Tennessee; Patrick Thomas, general surgery at Florida State University College of Medicine in Tallahassee, Florida; Abigail Tolbert Tubert, obstetrics-gynecology at Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington; Steven Tun, neurology at Prisma Health-University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina; Anisha Valluri, medicine-preliminary at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington and dermatology at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; Terry Waddell, psychiatry at Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington; Joshua Whitmore, orthopaedic surgery/research at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio; Seneca Williams, otolaryngology at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama; Thomas Wright, internal medicine at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington; Andreas Zambos, neurology at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky; and Jenna Zuzolo, pediatrics at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.