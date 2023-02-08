HUNTINGTON — Marshall University announced Tuesday the launch of an academy to assist high schoolers in getting a jumpstart on their college degrees.
High school students accepted into the the Herd Start Early Academy will have opportunities to earn college credit in a combination of ways, including via dual enrollment, online and in-person classes at a significantly reduced price.
The announcement comes as universities across the nation face an enrollment cliff due to declining birth rates. Since taking office a year ago, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith vowed to find innovative ways to address this issue.
The idea was developed to help teenagers take the first step to reaching educational goals, providing support and guidance and to ultimately help them obtain a college degree.
Michelle Biggs, a second-generation Marshall graduate, was chosen as the program’s first director. Biggs returned to Marshall in 2010, where she has worked at Marshall’s Office of Career Education and the Student Resource Center. She most recently served as assistant dean of student advocacy.
Biggs said the staff is prepared to work with school officials to the greatest extent to help students be successful and get a taste of collegiate life. She hopes the academy will guide students into a future home at Marshall.
“I am excited to work alongside Pat Campbell, coordinator of dual credit programs, who has been partnering with our West Virginia secondary schools to provide support and access to dual credit initiatives,” she said.
Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies and director of University College at Marshall, said Biggs’ experience will help her work with students to overcome real and perceived barriers to success.
“I know she will translate these skills to our dual enrollment students,” she said. “She also has a great deal of experience working with our academic departments and will help to strengthen and build connections with high schools in West Virginia and our local metro counties.”
While students will need to apply for early admission to be accepted into the program, no application fee will be required. After acceptance, academy staff will work with students to review course options and enrollment.
Once admitted, tuition will be reduced to $25 per credit hour for online and dual credit courses. Some school districts also offer additional tuition assistance for high school students.
Dual enrollment credit courses, which allows high school students to receive academic credit at both a high school and collegiate level, are offered throughout the area. The courses are taught by qualified high school teachers or Marshall faculty. As each district is unique, high schoolers are encouraged to reach out to their counselors to learn what options are available.
Opportunities for in-person classes for students who live near campus will vary based on availability.
The credits earned through the program will be etched in a student’s transcript and can be used toward degree completion at the university. While earned credit is transferable if a student completes a degree elsewhere, transfer equivalencies are determined by the institution to which they transfer.
