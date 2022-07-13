HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2022.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2022/.
DELBARTON: Madison Nicole Ooten, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Maria Nicole Ramey, Master of Arts.
KERMIT: Stephanie Jade Block, Bachelor of Social Work; Whitney Alexis Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Payton S. Fitchpatrick, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kimberlee Richardson, Master of Arts.
LENORE: Nathaniel Andrew Hall, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Allie Paxton, Master of Arts.
MATEWAN: Blake Thomas Newsome, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Lenzie Marie Stiltner, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
WHARNCLIFFE: Gabrielle Antoinette Toler, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
WILLIAMSON: Megan Michele Dillon, Doctor of Pharmacy; Megan Michele Dillon, Master of Business Administration; Chloe Jewel Riffe, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
PIKEVILLE, Ky.: Kara Anne Clark, Education Specialist Degree.