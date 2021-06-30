HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 spring semester.
To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. Marshall has nearly 900 students on the president’s list and more than 1,800 students on the dean’s list. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded. Students’ hometowns are listed as provided by the students.
The full lists can be found at https://www.marshall.edu/news/deans-and-presidents-lists/.
Here are the area students who made the lists.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
DELBARTON: Lisa G. McDonald, Madison N. Ooten, Kaileah A. Williams.
GILBERT: Ashley T. Grimmett, Andy J. Hatfield.
LENORE: Elisabeth M. Baisden, Abigail G. Spence.
MATEWAN: Lenzie M. Stiltner.
VARNEY: Jaclyn B. Davis.
WHARNCLIFFE: Gabrielle A. Toler.
WILLIAMSON: Trace A. Clark, Madison B. May.
DEAN’S LIST
BAISDEN: Dakota J. Jessie.
CHATTAROY: Kenny L. Allen.
DELBARTON: Jonathan K. Blankenship, Bobby C. Canterbury, Nicholas D. Cline, Zoe N. Evans, Ashley N. Jackson, Alison B. Woolum, Cameron S. Workman.
DINGESS: Courtney L. Wellman.
GILBERT: Bailey S. Perry, Chelsea L. Sammons.
KERMIT: Whitney A. Ferguson, Payton S. Fitchpatrick, Shawna N. Lockard, Harry G. Marcum, Helen A. Muncy.
LENORE: Kaylee E. Fitzpatrick, Nathaniel A. Hall, Chase R. Ooten.
MATEWAN: Blake T. Newsome.
VARNEY: Seth T. Jude.
VERNER: Hannah Y. Walls.
WILLIAMSON: Evan J. Allen, Eric M. Dillon, Malik P. Gray.