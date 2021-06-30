HUNTINGTON — More than 1,500 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2021.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2021/.
DELBARTON: Ryan Calvin Blankenship, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Lisa Gail McDonald, Bachelor of Science.
GILBERT: Haley Nicole Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
KERMIT: Brittney Nicole Block, Bachelor of Arts; Helen Abriana Muncy, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
MATEWAN: Courtney Brianne Lester, Doctor of Pharmacy.
NAUGATUCK: Tammy Lynn Salmons, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
WILLIAMSON: Evan James Allen, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude; Tammy Dove, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Madison Brooke May, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.