HUNTINGTON -- Almost 1,600 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Mingo County are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-may-2020/.
DELBARTON: Alexandria Paige Akers, Master of Arts; Teresa Ann Cline, Master of Arts; Corbyn Thomas Fields, Master of Arts; Rachel Leigh Hannah, Bachelor of Business Administration.
DINGESS: Anthony Austin May, Bachelor of Business Administration.
GILBERT: Kyra Whitley Burgess, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Savannah Maria Cline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Adarra Taylor, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
KERMIT: Kimberlee Richardson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Hayden Dee Sturgell, Master of Science.
MATEWAN: Miranda Gale Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
VARNEY: Jessica Bryonne Sturgell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
VERNER: Travis O. Ellis, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia.
WHARNCLIFFE: Clay Matthew Ellis, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
WILLIAMSON: Brittney Ashten Baisden, Master of Arts; Michael Kenelliam Dotson, Bachelor of Arts; Australia Leisland Evans, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Faith Elizabeth Hensley, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Cameron Gage Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Velma Rose Starr, Master of Arts; Kailey Brooke Stuart, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky.: Lauren Alexandria Caston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.