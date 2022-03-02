HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2021.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-december-2021/.
DELBARTON: Caitlyn Victoria Curry, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Rachel Leigh Hannah, Master of Science.
GILBERT: Isaiah Christopher May, Bachelor of Science.
JUSTICE: Amanda Dawn Kenneda, Certificate Program.
KERMIT: Savannah Grace Brewer, Master of Science; Maxi Estella Jude, Bachelor of Business Administration.
LENORE: Kaitlyn Marie Williamson, Master of Science.
VERNER: Hannah Yvonne Walls, Bachelor of Arts.