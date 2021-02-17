HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Mingo County are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-july-december-2020/.
DELBARTON: Austin Ryan Baisden, Bachelor of Science; Marissa Star Brock, Bachelor of Arts; Benjamin Garrett Moore, Bachelor of Arts.
DINGESS: Emilee Shae Evans, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Zackery Moss McCloud, Bachelor of Business Administration.
KERMIT: Courtney Dawn Spaulding, Bachelor of Arts.
WILLIAMSON: Sara Makenzie Browning, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Megan Danielle Hackney, Master of Business Administration; Gabriel Isaiah Varney, Bachelor of Arts; Kelsey Michelle Varney, Master of Arts.