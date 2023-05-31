Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, is among those considered as potential presidential candidates for 2024 for No Labels, a third party.

 File phhoto | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., this week said there is merit to the idea of a third political party and indicated he will continue to be involved in the movement to find a middle ground in American politics.

The New York Times reported this week that a bipartisan political group, No Labels, is mounting a well-funded effort to field a “unity ticket” for the 2024 presidential race and Manchin is among the names being considered as potential candidates.

