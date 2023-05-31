CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., this week said there is merit to the idea of a third political party and indicated he will continue to be involved in the movement to find a middle ground in American politics.
The New York Times reported this week that a bipartisan political group, No Labels, is mounting a well-funded effort to field a “unity ticket” for the 2024 presidential race and Manchin is among the names being considered as potential candidates.
“I’ve never been in a room or a conversation with (Manchin) where he doesn’t talk about the people he represents, but we’re not building this for any one specific candidate,” No Labels senior strategic adviser Holly Page said this week on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” with Hoppy Kercheval.
Speaking to reporters after an appearance in Charleston this week, Manchin expressed his frustration with the current state of U.S. politics. He said he sees potential in a third party that would represent a movement toward the political center. Speaking out against the divisive nature of government and the increasing influence of extreme ideologies, Manchin called for a return to commonsense decision-making and a focus on what is best for all Americans.
“If you can force someone in the Democratic Party to come back to the center, if you can pull some in the Republican Party to come back to the center now. That will be fine. So that movement is what we’re trying to do,” Manchin said.
Manchin pointed to the growing discontent among the American public, saying they are “fed up” and “at war” with the current political climate. He said there is a need to break free from the stranglehold of the far left and far right and for politicians to move away from extreme positions and embrace a more moderate approach.
“Right now, our decisions are being formed by the far left and far right in Washington,” he said. “The people in the country are not divided; the government is making them divided. The government is forcing you to pick a side.”
According to Manchin, decisions in life and politics should be based on centralized commitment and what is best for the majority.
“There’s got to be a movement in the middle,” West Virginia’s senior senator said. “Most of the decisions you make in life, and most of the decisions that people make that have been successful, have been commonsense decisions.”
When asked about the possibility of running for president, Manchin redirected the focus from personal ambitions, although he acknowledged the demand for a candidate who prioritizes the country’s interests over party loyalty,
“People are looking for another candidate that’s willing to put the country way before the political party, being Democrat or Republican. And forget about me, but a movement,” Manchin said.
Manchin said there are many retired Democratic and Republican lawmakers who share his sentiment and some of them are involved in the No Labels effort. Together, they aim to build momentum for a centrist movement that promotes a return to the center-left and center-right, advocating against extreme ideologies that hinder progress and harm the nation, he said.
“They were sick and tired. Enough was enough,” Manchin said. “And we’re trying to build this momentum that, ‘Hey, if you think you’re gonna get elected, whether it be president or anything else, from the far left or far right, it ain’t gonna happen.’”
Manchin’s interest in a centrist movement comes at a time when polarization and gridlock have plagued American politics.
“That’s good for big political business; it’s horrible for the country,” he said. “So yeah, they’re looking. I’ll be involved, one way or another, trying to help.”
Manchin also is faced with deciding by January whether he will seek reelection and square off with the winner of the Republican primary between Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney.
“I don’t know what I will do in the end,” he said. “I’ve never made one (a decision to run) early. I’ve always kind of waited to see. Once you make that decision, even though you’re a target of speculation, now you become a real target, and it prohibits you from doing the things you need to do.”
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.