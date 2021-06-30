WILLIAMSON — Police say a man and woman used methamphetamine and stabbed each other during an early morning domestic altercation inside the Liberty Heights apartment complex in Williamson.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Karen Hurley, 40, and Brandon Hampton, 32, both of Williamson, got into a domestic altercation at the Liberty Heights apartment complex in Williamson at approximately 4 a.m. June 21. Police say the two stabbed and cut each other with a knife, sustaining serious enough injuries that required medical attention for both of them.
Hurley also reportedly brandished a .25 caliber handgun during the altercation outside the apartments.
Hurley advised police that both she and Hampton had smoked methamphetamine three days prior to the incident, and cited that as the reason for causing the fight.
Police say a 7-year-old juvenile was present during some of the incident and was taken in by a concerned neighbor. The child reportedly left the residence themselves on foot.
According to police, both Hurley and Hampton are habitual users of controlled substances and are prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.
Hurley has been charged with domestic battery, malicious wounding, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and child neglect resulting in risk of injury. She is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
According to Mingo County Magistrate Court, Hampton has a warrant for his arrest, but he had not been picked up as of Monday.
Other recent felony criminal arrests listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court include:
- Bryan Bowens, 34, of Warfield, Kentucky: Wanton endangerment (five counts); receiving/transferring stolen goods; persons in possession of a prohibited firearm; shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling; obstructing an officer.
- Mack Avery Osborne, 25, of Omar: Driving revoked for DUI; no proof of insurance; simple possession; theft of services.
- Joseph Monroe Canterbury, 28, of Dingess: Obstructing officer; domestic assault.
- Grey C. Wolford, 36, of Chapmanville: Attempts; entry of building other than dwelling.
- Christopher John Odonnell, 45, of Logan: Possession with intent; altered pseudoephedrine; possession of fentanyl.
- Kathy Jo Mills, 49, of Beauty, Kentucky: Possession of a controlled substance; altered pseudoephedrine.
- David Clark Cassidy, 39, of Williamson: Simple larceny.
- Jordan Dean Stamperd, 28, of Huntington: Obstructing firefighter; fleeing with reckless indifference; fleeing DUI; driving revoked third offense; obstructing officer.