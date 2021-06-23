HUNTINGTON — The man accused of fatally shooting a Mingo County sheriff while he ate lunch in his car may spend the rest of his life in a mental facility.
That is according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, who is the special council in the case of Tennis Maynard. Prosecutor Don Morris handled the case in a Cabell County courtroom June 8.
A judge ruled that Maynard is not competent to stand trial for the murder of then Mingo County Sheriff Eugene Crum and ordered he be returned to a mental health facility for the rest of his life.
Maynard was accused of shooting and killing Crum on April 3, 2013, in downtown Williamson as the man ate lunch in his parked vehicle. Additional counts charge Maynard with attempted murder linked to the pointing of a loaded firearm at Mingo County Sheriff’s Cpl. Norman Mines after a brief vehicle chase. The deputy shot and wounded Maynard.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell ordered Maynard to be taken to William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston, West Virginia, in 2015 after forensic examinations and arguments convinced him of Maynard’s incompetence and his need for a lifetime commitment.
In March 2018, Farrell said he planned to reverse that decision after a new report found Maynard had been brought back to competency. Maynard’s attorney, Rich Weston, later requested a full hearing to present witnesses and experts for a final decision to be made.
Senior Status Judge Thomas H. Keadle heard that evidence in Farrell’s place after Farrell was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Keadle ruled that Maynard should be sent back to Sharpe Hospital for further evaluation.
Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller said at the time Keadle felt more information was needed.
Family members told reporters at an August 2013 court appearance that Maynard, who was a one-time boxing student of Crum’s according to Associated Press reports, was sexually assaulted by Crum several years ago. However, prosecutors disputed that claim and said no evidence supported it at the time.
Crum’s family said in 2018 that they were ready to finally see the case go to trial, while dispelling the rumors of sexual assault.
Former prosecutor Michael Sparks, who has since pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, said Maynard had purchased several guns after he had been determined in February 2010 to be legally ineligible to own them.
Another hearing in this case is not scheduled at this time.