WILLIAMSON — Law enforcement in Mingo County has arrested one of the two individuals that was wanted in connection with a deadly fire that occurred on Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Elm Street in Williamson.
Charles Henry "Chuck" Jarvis, 46, of Williamson was arrested at Goodman Hollow on Tuesday and charged with murder and arson among other charges, according to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson.
Police say that Jarvis along with James Church and Terry Jarvis allegedly broke into an apartment in Williamson in an attempt to steal drugs and money from two females they believed to be inside in retaliation to a prior incident.
After kicking in the door to the apartment, police say in the complaint that the three men found the victim inside the apartment and proceeded to beat him with an ax and stab him with a knife.
Police believe that the apartment was then set on fire in an attempt to destroy any evidence left behind.
James Church, also of Williamson, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Sunday on Oak Street in Williamson while Terry Jarvis of Winco Block in Naugatuck is still on the run from law enforcement.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Williamson Police Department, West Virginia State Fire Marshal or the Williamson Fire Department.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Department assisted the WPD with the arrest of both Jarvis and Church.