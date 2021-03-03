WILLIAMSON — A Kentucky man is suing Norfolk Southern Railway Company after he was struck by a train in his vehicle.
Zachary Peterman filed the lawsuit against Norfolk, Allan Thorne and Todd Rollins alleging the parties failed to activate the train's whistle and failed to reduce speed when approaching a railroad crossing, according to a complaint filed in Mingo Circuit Court.
Peterman was operating his vehicle Dec. 19, 2019, when he approached a railroad crossing in Naugatuck on Railroad Avenue. He claims despite taking all due care for his own safety, his vehicle was struck by a train, and he was severely injured.
Peterman claims the defendants failed to activate the train's whistle and failed to slow down, which caused his injuries.
According to a statement from Sgt. Maynard with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police following the crash, there were no safety measures in place keeping the driver from entering the tracks while a train is coming.
“This railroad crossing is not controlled by level bars,” Maynard said. “So there is no actual bar that comes down to close that crossing. It is just a simple light.”
Peterman was driving a FedEx truck when the collision occurred as he was employed as a driver for the delivery service.
He is seeking compensatory damages. He is represented by Nathan D. Brown and Joshua S. Ferrell of Ferrell & Brown in Williamson.
The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.