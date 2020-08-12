WILLIAMSON — A man seeks $4 million after he says he was injured while working for Norfolk Southern.
William Smith filed his complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Norfolk Southern Railway Company.
According to the complaint, Smith was working for Norfolk Southern near Williamson on April 28, 2017, when he tried to disconnect an air hose that was jammed because of stripped threads. He says the defendants’ carelessness and negligence caused him to be severely and permanently injured. The complaint doesn’t provide more details about the accident and Smith’s injuries except to say he injured his neck, right shoulder, right elbow, right arm and body.
Smith says Norfolk Southern failed to provide safe and suitable tools and equipment, failed to furnish him with reasonably necessary and proper equipment, failed to furnish him with reasonably necessary and proper personal protective equipment, failed to warn him of reasonably foreseeable hazardous conditions, should have known work would result in injury, should have known the duties were beyond his physical capacity or would aggravate prior injuries, failed to provide a reasonably safe place to work, failed to provide safe methods of work and failed to furnish sufficient manpower.
Smith says the accident resulted in disability and disfigurement, caused past and future great pain and suffering, past and future lost earnings, past and future medical attention and future earning capacity.
He is being represented by attorney Benjamin P. Tobin of Pratt & Tobin PC in East Alton, Illinois. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.