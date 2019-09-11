Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - A local man has found himself back behind bars after he was re-arrested Sept. 4 on several charges that had been dismissed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on Aug. 29.
Jeffrey R. Timmons, 26, was arrested and charged with petit larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle, four felony counts of computer fraud and a new charge of obstructing an officer by the Williamson Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Police allege Timmons was walking along the sidewalk on West 3rd Avenue in Williamson on July 15 when he spotted a purse inside a vehicle. He proceeded to leave and dressed into a black hoodie. When he returned, he opened the car door, grabbed the purse and fled the scene on foot, according to the complaint.
The purse contained a wallet with approximately $300 cash, and a total value of all items taken were $725.
He was allegedly caught on video surveillance from a nearby residence.
Less than a week later on July 21, police say Timmons attempted to use the victim's credit card and to make four online purchases from several retailers for a total value of $1,450.
Timmons was previously arrested by the WPD on the charges on Aug. 20, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice in his hearing at Mingo County Magistrate Court on Aug. 29 when the arresting officer could not attend the hearing due to personal reasons.
WPD re-filed the charges shortly afterward in Magistrate Court, and warrants were re-issued for Timmons' arrest. He picked up the obstructing an officer charge when he allegedly would not comply with officers attempting to take him into custody the second time around.
He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey and was sent to Southwestern Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
SIMPLE POSSESSION: Pamela Lynn Brewer, 38, of Kermit was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with simple possession and public intoxication by the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. According to the report, officers were dispatched to Jennies Creek by Mingo County 911 on reports of an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, officers located the defendant sitting on private bridge. When officers spoke with the defendant, she allegedly told police that there were monkeys in the trees threatening to kill her.
Officers asked Brewer if she had recently used methamphetamine, and she said she had recently snorted meth, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found a partial suboxone strip in the defendant's pocket. According to the complaint, Mingo County 911 had received three separate calls in the past 48 hours relating to the defendant either trespassing on private property and wandering in and out of traffic in an intoxicated state. All three calls regarding the defendant occurred within the same one-mile stretch of roadway.
BURGLARY: Shawn Anthony Goff, 26, of Verdunville was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with burglary, petit larceny, conspiracy and being a person prohibited possessing a firearm by the by the WVSP. According to the criminal complaint, Goff went to a residence in Delbarton, kicked in the front door and proceeded to steal an AR-15 belonging to the victim. The defendant was allegedly caught on video surveillance by the victim's daughter.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Misty Cramer, 26, of Red Jacket was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery by the WVSP.
DRIVING REVOKED: Mark Anthony Hodge, 48, of Jennies Creek was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving revoked, no insurance, fraudulent application and defective equipment by the MCSD.
LARCENY: Josh Clarke, 30, and Beth White, 34, both of Williamson, were both arrested and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department. According to the criminal complaint, both White and Clark went to a residence in the Dans Branch area and stole a car battery out of a vehicle. The battery was valued at over $100.
BATTERY: Natasha Ann McNeely, 33, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with battery by the WPD stemming from an incident that occurred on Aug. 16.
LARCENY: Teresa Harmon, 52, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with petit larceny, destruction of property and providing false information by the Delbarton Police Department.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Charles F. Copley, 58, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with public intoxication and obstructing an officer by the Delbarton Police Department.
VIOLATING EPO: Michael Runyon, 30, of Delbarton was arrested and charged with violating a protective order by the MCSD.
