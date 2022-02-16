WILLIAMSON — Police arrested a man from Delbarton after they say he picked a fight with two patrons inside the 7-Eleven on 2nd Avenue in Williamson after claiming that he was God.
The incident happened Feb. 5, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court. After police responded to a fight call at the 7-Eleven on 2nd Avenue in Williamson, a male victim said he and his wife were waiting on a pizza they had purchased to finish cooking.
Police say that’s when Robert Michael (Burke) Hammond, 29, of Delbarton came into the 7-Eleven stating that he was God and wanting to hug the male victim. When the male victim told Hammond to leave him and his wife alone, Hammond swung at the victim’s face, barely missing him, according to police.
Both victims attempted to stop Hammond, but Hammond continued to make physical contact, striking both victims. Hammond then left the store after the altercation.
According to the criminal complaint, police later located Hammond on Prichard Street in Williamson, where he refused to listen to police commands and continued to scream, “I am God!”
After getting into police custody, Hammond was given a standard field sobriety test that showed signs of intoxication, and he had pinpoint pupils, according to police.
Police say that less than an hour before the 7-Eleven altercation, a call was received about a man at Muncy’s Laundry Mat on 4th Avenue in which he threatened a man, but no charges were pressed. The caller stated that it was a man close to 6 feet tall with a brown/blonde mohawk claiming to be God and stating that he “wanted to punish him (the caller) for his sins.”
Hammond has been charged with two counts of battery, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing an officer. He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on Feb. 6 and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.