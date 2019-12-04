WILLIAMSON — A Breeden man who was serving on jury duty when he was injured in a city of Williamson public parking lot is suing the city over allegations of negligence.
Stephen Ball filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against the city of Williamson and Veolia Water North America-South LLC alleging negligence.
Ball, who was on jury duty, alleges he was in the Williamson public parking lot on Second Avenue on April 23, 2018, when he suffered “serious personal injuries” from what he alleges was a “dangerous and latent unsafe condition” in the parking lot.
Ball alleges the defendants had a duty to discover dangerous conditions existing in the parking lots.
Ball seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Greg Smith of The Law Offices of Greg K. Smith in Williamson.