HUNTINGTON — A man charged in the outside shooting that struck a Huntington woman inside her home in May was indicted.
Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was indicted on seven charges: murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three charges of wanton endangerment, and two counts of persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Huntington police officers responded around 10 p.m. May 25 to a report of gunshots in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Sheila Eanes (also known as Sheila Wade), 63, of Huntington, had been shot in the head at her home and was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the criminal complaint, Young left his home with a loaded firearm and fired three rounds in the direction of Eanes’ home across the street.
Detectives with the Huntington Police Department believe Young was shooting at a vehicle driving west on Charleston Avenue. Detective Nathan Hegemeyer testified that Young told him he looked out his window after he heard gunshots and went on his porch to begin to fire two to three shots.
Hegemeyer said he discovered several shell casings under a chair in front of Young’s residence and Young illegally had two handguns in the residence, as he is a felon from Michigan.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in November. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Avery Brook Harris (1000 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery
- Chad Christopher Heck (5900 block of Mahood Drive, Huntington): Burglary; two counts of petit larceny
- Christopher Bryan Calero (1200 block of 28th Street, Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery
- Travis Mark Edmonds (Milton): Forgery of a public record; shoplifting; obstructing an officer
- Keith Jordan Mays (400 block of 2nd Street, Huntington): Burglary; grand larceny; battery
- Matthew Ethan Graham (400 block of 10th Street, Huntington): Malicious assault; destruction of property
- Sara Brook Hysell (Milton): Malicious assault
- Anthony Joseph Jenkins (unit block of Kirk Place, Huntington): Burglary; battery
- Marcus Darnell Coney (Altizer): Burglary; domestic battery; petit larceny
- Tiniqua L. New (300 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Malicious assault
- Robert Wayne Prince (1000 block of West 11th Street, Huntington): Four counts of fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy
- Bridgett N. Daniels (400 block of Water Street, Huntington): Two counts of fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy
- Lia N. Martin (2700 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Fraudulent use of an access device; conspiracy
- Adam T. Copley (3300 block of Maple Court, Huntington): Conspiracy
- Ramon Derone Kimbrough (Lexington, Kentucky): Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; assault on a police officer; leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage; driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons; fleeing without a vehicle