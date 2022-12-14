Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Young

Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, sits beside one of his defense attorneys, Annelie Stallings, during his June 2 preliminary hearing in Huntington.

 XENA BUNTON | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A man charged in the outside shooting that struck a Huntington woman inside her home in May was indicted.

Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was indicted on seven charges: murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three charges of wanton endangerment, and two counts of persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

