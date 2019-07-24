PIKEVILLE, Ky. - The Commonwealth Attorney's office of Pike County, Ky., released several indictments that were recently handed down by the grand jury for the month of June.
David Earnest, 35, of Turkey Creek, Ky., was indicted on charges of felony burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking, felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Earnest allegedly stole athletic gear from a building owned by Belfry High School.
Christopher Staton, 36, of Belfry, Ky., was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, tampering with physical evidence, two misdemeanor charges for possession of gabentin and buprenorphine and public intoxication.
Jessica Adkins, 34, of Phelps, Ky., was indicted on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Whitney Dawn Williams, 32, of Beauty, Ky., which is located in Martin County, was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to a police officer.
Lonnie Dean Thacker Jr., aka "Weeder," 41, of Pikeville, Ky., was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin, LSD, fentanyl, PCP and other illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.
Tanner Woods, 24, of Pikeville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking marijuana.
Jamie L. Branham, aka Jamie Fraganeno, 35, of Pikeville was indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Paul Justin Young, 34, of Pikeville was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Jeremy Justice, 45, of Pikeville was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking and public intoxication.
Beverly Ann Slone, 29, of Pikeville was indicted on charges of promoting contraband, two felony counts possession of a controlled substance, buprenorphine and alprazolam, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Charles Scott, 29, Pikeville was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Sykes, 50, of Pikeville was indicted on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, DUI, resisting arrest and being a persistent felony offender.
An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.