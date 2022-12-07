SPRATTSVILLE — A Baisden man arrested last week faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the initial incident took place Nov. 20.
On that date, police say that the accused — Jordan Tyler May, 27 of Baisden — followed the victim south on Route 52 from Logan and observed the victim’s vehicle and began following her, at which point he “accelerated to a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.
The victim, noted in the complaint as living in the same household and being an “intimate partner” of the accused, then attempted to pull off the road into the parking area of a local shopping center.
According to the report, police say May then ran his vehicle off the roadway and struck the victim’s vehicle causing “extensive damage.” The complaint noted that these actions placed the victim “in imminent danger of being severely injured, maimed, disfigured or killed.”
The complaint states that May then continued west bound across the parking area after hitting the vehicle and then struck a showroom display, causing additional property damage.
May then fled the scene of the accidents on Route 52 towards Justice, the report states.
Following the crash, the victim attempted to also leave the scene in fear for her safety. The victim was only able to travel for approximately one mile before her vehicle became disabled and she was stranded beside the road and called 911, according to the complaint.
While waiting for officers to arrive, May stopped where the victim’s car was disabled beside of the road and told the victim to report the incident as being an accident, according to the complaint.
When officers arrived, the incident was initially reported to officers as being an accident by May and the story corroborated by the victim.
According to the complaint, the officers then contacted the victim the following day, at which point the victim admitted to providing a false report because she feared for her safety at the time. Officers then recorded a statement from the victim, according to the complaint.
May is charged with attempted second degree murder, reckless driving, domestic violence, two counts of felony destruction of property, crashes involving damage to a vehicle and fraudulent insurance acts.
Following his arrest and arraignment Nov. 29, May was held at Southwestern Regional Jail before being released after posting a $50,000 cash bond.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.