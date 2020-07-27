THACKER — Deputies in Mingo County say the body of a local man was found Saturday in the Tug Fork River, after the boat he was fishing in early that morning capsized.
Dennis Bimbo Gearles, 60, of Matewan was last seen Saturday morning when he was fishing on the river with two other men.
Authorities say that Gearles drowned around 4 a.m. Saturday after the fishing boat he was traveling in struck a log and went under water.
The two other individuals fishing with Gearles were able to swim safely to shore, but police say Gearles did not make it.
Authorities said that an autopsy is not scheduled, as foul play is not suspected. Several agencies assisted with the search and recovery of Gearles on Saturday morning.