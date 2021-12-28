NORTH MATEWAN — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run in the North Matewan area of Mingo County on Dec. 20.
It happened about 7:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Deputy T.J. Justice of the Mingo Sheriff’s Department.
While Justice was on his way to the scene, Mingo 911 said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a newer red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Two witnesses told police that a red F-150 appeared to swerve toward a man walking beside the road, strike him and then leave the scene without stopping to check on the man.
The deceased was later identified as Jacob Holt.
Mingo 911 later called and said a red Ford F-150 with right front damage had been found at the top of Isaban Mountain in Mingo County by Deputy B.T. Sipple. Sipple made contact with the driver, Nathan James Williams, 35, of McAndrews, Kentucky, who smelled of an alcoholic beverage, Sipple said.
Per request, Gilbert Police Chief Nathan Glanden and Deputy J.T. Browning arrived on scene, and field sobriety tests were conducted on Williams, showing impairment. Deputy Justice brought a piece of plastic from the front bumper area that he retrieved from the scene in North Matewan, and it matched the damaged area of the truck.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Gilbert Police Department for processing. While en route, Williams requested a blood draw, which he later received at Logan Regional Medical Center after signing Miranda Rights and implied consent forms.
According to the complaint, Holt died at Appalachian Regional Hospital from his injuries. According to Deputy Sipple, Williams said he thought he had hit a deer outside of Matewan.
A passenger, whom police identified as “Witness 3” in the complaint, was in the vehicle with Williams. Michael Hall from the Pike County, Kentucky, Coroner’s Office came to the hospital to investigate the victim’s death.
Williams is charged with crashes involving death or personal injuries, driving under the influence involving death and failure to render aid resulting in death. He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden, having been arraigned on a $105,000 cash-only bond.
Police noted that Williams’ vehicle was registered to an address in Man in Logan County, despite his address being listed as McAndrews, Kentucky, in the criminal complaint.