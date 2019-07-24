Williamson Daily News
A Mingo County man was arrested and charged with trespassing and larceny after police allege he illegally went on the property of Lexington Coal Company in Wharncliffe, W.Va., and stole copper wiring and other copper materials from a mine.
Kenny Cyrus, 40, of Wharncliffe is charged with stealing materials that were valued at $1,000.
The defendant fled the scene on an ATV before the deputy's arrival. He was later arrested July 17 by Mingo County deputies Max Mounts and Jeremy Casey. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom.
POSSESSION: Joetta Lynn Ellis, 35, of Baisden was arrested July 16 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and several traffic violations by the W.Va. State Police.
RECKLESS DRIVING: Nicholas Cantrell, 32, of Varney was arrested July 17 and charged with reckless driving, fleeing, DUI and other traffic violations by the Delbarton Police Department.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Crystal Davis, 28, of Gilbert was arrested July 16 and charged with a domestic violence petition by the MCSD.
CHILD NEGLECT: Jeremiah Stepp, 39, of Matewan was arrested July 17 and charged with child neglect and domestic battery by the WVSP.
ASSAULT AND BATTERY: Sherman Collins, 63, of Matewan was arrested July 9 and charged with assault and battery by the WVSP.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Joann McKinley, 36, of Lovely, Ky., was arrested July 15 and charged with public intoxication and harassing employees and customers at the Kermit Dairy Queen by the MCSD.
DUI: Shannon Emory, 32, of Louisa, Ky., was arrested July 14 and charged with DUI by the Kermit Police Department.
ASSAULT AND BATTERY, OBSTRUCTING: Phillip Eugene Mitchell, 26, of Delbarton was arrested July 14 and charged with assault and battery and obstructing an officer by the Delbarton Police Department. He was found hiding in an attic when officers responded to a residence to serve a warrant.
DUI, DRIVING REVOKED: Anthony Clyde Browning, 25, of Matewan was arrested July 14 and charged with DUI, simple possession and driving on a revoked license by the WVSP.
PETIT LARCENY: Christy Neace, no age available, was arrested July 17 and charged with petit larceny by the Williamson Police Department.