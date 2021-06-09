MATEWAN — A man from Matewan was arrested and charged after police say he came to his mother’s house and told her there were dead bodies inside and that it was going to be burned down.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, police responded to an active domestic disturbance at a home located along Chafin Street in Matewan on May 28. The officer who arrived on scene, Cpl. D.L. Contos of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, said the female victim explained that her son, Michael Daniel Williams, 30, of Varney, had come to her residence and was “acting crazy.”
According to the complaint, the woman said she became afraid for her safety and barricaded herself in a bedroom, where she called Mingo County 911 for help.
While in the bedroom, she said Williams repeatedly came to the room and slammed the door.
Williams is charged with one county of misdemeanor domestic assault. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court on a bond amount of $1,000 and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Other recent criminal complaints listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court include:
- Priscilla Jeanne Vance, 44, of Lenore: Violation of a protective order (misdemeanor)
- Tanya Workman, 55, of Dingess: Domestic battery; obstructing officer (misdemeanor)
- Matthew Carl Gilman, 43, of Delbarton: Malicious wounding; kidnapping; domestic battery (misdemeanor and felony)
- David Clark Cassidy, 38, of Williamson: Destruction of property; petit larceny; breaking and entering (misdemeanor and felony)
- Nick Runyon, 43, of Williamson: Possession with intent to deliver; obstructing (misdemeanor and felony)
- Matthew Gilman, 43, of Delbarton: Possession of a controlled substance (felony)
- John Skeans Jr., 55, of Holden: Improper registration; no insurance; driving suspended; possession with intent to deliver schedule I (two counts); possession with intent to deliver schedule II; possession of fentanyl; altered pseudoephedrine (misdemeanor and felony)
- Kevin Thomas, 36, of Matewan: Assault; burglary (felony).