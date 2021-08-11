EDGARTON — A man from Edgarton has been charged after police say he pulled his mother’s hair out, hit her with his fist and threw a television at her.
Scott Maynard, 44, of Edgarton is charged with kidnapping after the incident that reportedly took place Aug. 1. According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, T.J. Justice II, a deputy for the county’s Sheriff’s Department, was dispatched to a residence in Edgarton for a domestic violence call.
Justice writes that when he arrived, he spoke with a woman who said her son, whom she identified as Maynard, had pulled her hair out of her head, hit her numerous times with a closed fist in her face and had thrown a television on her legs, causing a laceration. The woman provided the statement at a neighbor’s residence.
According to the complaint, Maynard locked the doors and barricaded himself inside his mother’s residence when Justice tried to make contact with him. Maynard reportedly said, “Come on in, I got a shotgun loaded and waiting on you,” to Justice.
Justice requested backup through Mingo County 911 and while awaiting backup, he was able to make contact with Maynard, who then reportedly attempted to pull away while being handcuffed.
Maynard was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom on Aug. 4. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.