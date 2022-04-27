DELBARTON — A Mingo County man is facing first-degree murder charges after the death of his aunt in Delbarton last month, according to a criminal complaint and information from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Chace Prater, 27 of Williamson, was arrested Friday by deputies. Prater’s criminal complaint does not include many details on the incident, but alleges that the accused allegedly “willfully, deliberately and premeditatedly” shot his aunt Teresa Harmon.
Harmon’s body was discovered March 31 in her Delbarton residence.
The criminal complaint, despite listing a Williamson address for Prater, also notes that the accused was “living in the same household with the victim.”
Prater is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail, and according to Mingo County Magistrate Court his bond had not yet been set as of Monday morning.