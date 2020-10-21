LOGAN — A man from Harts was charged with attempted kidnapping after police say he attempted to get a 7-year-old to go with him inside his vehicle at Chief Logan State Park.
The incident occurred Sept. 26, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Bycle Hensley Jr., 65, of Harts, is charged with attempted kidnapping and attempt to commit a felony.
According to Cpl. Barry A. Mynes Jr., the deputy who signed the complaint, a call was dispatched to Logan County 911 on Saturday, Sept. 26. The caller reportedly told 911 that a man had watched her 7-year-old grandson walk into the restroom and had waited for him to come out.
When the child came out the bathroom, the older man reportedly got out of his red Chevrolet Silverado truck and attempted to entice the child to go get ice cream. According to the complaint, the man left after he was confronted by the child’s grandmother.
The grandmother was able to note the license plate number on the vehicle. Mynes advised 911 dispatch to contact Lincoln County to put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for the vehicle and suspect.
Hensley was booked Oct. 8. Further investigation revealed that he was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old juvenile in Logan County in 2016.
Hensley was indicted on a $20,000 cash-only bond by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez.
He is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.