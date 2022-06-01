MATEWAN — A man was charged after an incident at the North Matewan Post Office on May 25, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, Rush Dials, 34, of Delbarton, was behind the North Matewan Post Office. When the postmaster arrived, Dials chased her with a knife in his hand, according to the complaint.
The victim was reportedly able to get back into her vehicle, according to the complaint, after which Dials reportedly began banging on the hood of her vehicle.
When the victim pulled out to call 911, Dials allegedly began chasing her vehicle.
Dials is charged with assault of a government employee and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.