A man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who later died from his injuries on April 10.

David Henry Tidwell, 39, of Chattaroy was charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

