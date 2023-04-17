A man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who later died from his injuries on April 10.
David Henry Tidwell, 39, of Chattaroy was charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
A man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who later died from his injuries on April 10.
David Henry Tidwell, 39, of Chattaroy was charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.
According to criminal complaint, Trooper J.C Morrison responded to a call in relation to a male with a stab wound bleeding in a vehicle at Magnolia Gardens located in North Matewan.
Upon arriving on scene, the officer was alerted by EMS that the victim was Corey Marcum, 27, who had died.
Investigators believe that Marcum was stabbed inside the residence of Phyllis Ferrell, who resides along W.Va. Route 65.
The report states that troopers gained information from witnesses at the scene, where it is believed that Marcum retreated to a back bedroom of the residence where David Tidwell, William “Boo” Friend, and Wesley Mitchem were.
According to the Complaint, a few minutes later, Marcum ran from the bedroom and was bleeding. The witness also told investigators that Marcum told them that Tidwell stabbed him.
The Complaint further states that on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Sergeant C.S Maynard and Trooper C.K Johnson traveled to the physical address of David Tidwell on Buffalo Creek Road in the community of Chattaroy after learning that Tidwell returned to his home around 4 a.m. where police believe he started burning items in a barrel.
While at Tidwell’s home, investigators observed what appeared to be a knife handle in the bottom of the burn pile, according to the complaint.
Five other individuals were charged with felony accessory, according to the complaint:
According to the complaint, investigators believe that once Marcum left the residence, Qiana Harmon, Everett Lockard, and Terry Steele tried to clean Marcum’s blood from the residence and burned a towel that is believed to be evidence, in the backyard of the residence where Marcum was stabbed.
The Complaint further states that Misty Cline informed investigators that she had no knowledge of what happened and that investigators talked to others that were at Magnolia Gardens who told investigators that Cline, “described to them where Mr. Marcum was stabbed.”
Police say that Cline further told investigators that she stayed in her car the entire time and only saw Marcum running to her car after he was stabbed.
Police say that witnesses told investigators that Cline was in the apartment at the time Marcum was stabbed.
According to the complaint, investigators believe that Marcum was stabbed in Ferrell’s home and that Ferrell watched the others clean her home and attempted to destroy evidence and at no time did Ferrell call 911 or otherwise try to preserve evidence.
At press time, William “Boo” Friend is wanted by law enforcement.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.