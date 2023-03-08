WILLIAMSON — Five houses were destroyed by fire on March 1 in Williamson.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, the Williamson Police Department charged Eugene Kitchen, 53 from Inez, Kentucky with arson and other charges related to this fire. As of press deadlines, he was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety bond.
In the early afternoon hours, the Williamson Fire Department responded to Mulberry Street for what turned into, “a conflagration of abandoned structures and resulting brush fire,” according to a Williamson Fire Department Facebook post.
Assisting in this massive inferno was the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
The firefighters fought the blaze for 12 hours leaving around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Windy conditions on Wednesday created extra obstacles for the firemen as the wind was gusting between 10-12 miles per hour causing the fire to spread to other structures and the hillside.
There were no reports of injury.
On the Williamson Fire Department Facebook page, Williamson Fire Department Chief, Joey Carey thanked the community for its support by providing food, drinks, and aid while the firemen fought on Mulberry Street.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford primarily covers news in Mingo County.