CINDERELLA — Police arrested a Delbarton man and charged him with a misdemeanor after he pulled a fire alarm at the Mingo County Board of Education building because he “always wanted to pull one.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Ben Justice, 42, of Delbarton was exiting the Mingo County Board of Education building at Cinderella Hollow on Oct. 29. While exiting, police say he made a comment that he “wondered if these things (fire alarms) still worked” and that he “always wanted to pull one.”
Police say Justice then pulled the alarm, causing the employees of the building to stop working and exit their offices, causing a disruption in a local government office. According to police, Justice was seen committing the offense by both the receptionist and a FedEx deliveryman.
Justice was arrested and has been charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident and willful disruption of governmental processes, two misdemeanors. The arresting officer listed in the complaint was Norman Mines of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Other recent arrests listed in Mingo Magistrate Court include:
- Jess Charles Dingess, 47, of Dingess: Destruction of property; burglary; grand larceny; transfer of stolen property.
- James Rayburn Jewell, 38, of Williamson: Possession of a controlled substance; driving while impaired; no operator’s; driving while revoked for DUI; prohibited person with a firearm.