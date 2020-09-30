GILBERT — A Wyoming County man was arrested in Mingo County on Sept. 21 and charged with transferring and receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving revoked-DUI, improper registration and no insurance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, police in Mingo County received a 911 alert for a 2006 silver Saturn Ion that was reported stolen out of Fayette County.
Officers were patrolling on WV Route 80 near Gilbert when they observed a similar vehicle and performed a traffic stop, confirming the vehicle was stolen.
During a search of the vehicle, police discovered 1.6 grams of methamphetamine in two separate baggies, half a suboxone strip and three pipes believed to be used to smoke meth, according to the complaint.
Adam Gregory Meeks, 42, of Oceana was arrested by the Gilbert Police Department and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
Gilbert Police Chief N.A. Glanden along with Cpl. L. Thomas and Cpl. J.R. Fitch were listed as the arresting officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.