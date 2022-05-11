HEWETT — A Williamson man was arrested and charged in connection with a daytime burglary in the town of Hewett in Boone County.
Daniel Arlen Kozee, 31, was charged with attempt and daytime burglary on April 5, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Cpl. Daniel Cottrell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the complaint, the officer responded to a possible burglary call and once on the scene spoke with the victim, who told the officer that she saw a man walking around her sister’s residence.
The report states that she further communicated that the man then came to her residence and tried to push the door open but she was holding it shut as she told him to leave and he responded that he wasn’t leaving as he “was trying to push the door open.”
The report states that after the victim’s father and sister came outside the accused left. She described him as wearing black pants, a black hat, brown plaid shirt and a walking boot.
The report further states that the sister of the victim told the officer that she saw him trying to push her sister’s door open and described the same clothing.
The accused was located nearby and identified before being arrested and charged.
As of press time, Kozee was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond and has another case in the system from Mingo County without bond.