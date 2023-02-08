Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — A Dunlow man was arrested on various charges after police say he broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky and was found in the bed of one of them, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you