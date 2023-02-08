SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — A Dunlow man was arrested on various charges after police say he broke into two residences in South Williamson, Kentucky and was found in the bed of one of them, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
According to the citation, the caller reported a male subject had broken the glass out of the back door of her residence and entered, at which time she ran upstairs and hid in a bedroom with her granddaughters.
According to the citation, while officers from Kentucky State Police and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department were at the residence the original call came from, a woman from a neighboring home reportedly came running toward the officers and said she believed the individual was now in her residence and the officers were allowed entry into the home to search.
According to the citation, while searching the residence an officer reportedly saw movement under sheets on a bed in a bedroom. At this time, officers made contact with the man — William Grover Brewer, 30 of Dunlow — who was reportedly laying in the bed.
Grover reportedly would not comply with verbal commands and was placed into handcuffs, according to the citation. Brewer also reportedly attempted to flee while being escorted to the police cruiser.
According to the citation, Brewer reportedly told officers that, “this all happened because of the drugs he was on.” Brewer also reportedly told officers he was just looking for a place to sleep and had left the first residence because that woman was yelling at him.
Brewer was being held in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.