WILLIAMSON — A Dunlow man was arrested Friday, Dec. 13, after authorities say he took a knife into the Magistrate Court building on Logan Street in downtown Williamson.
Dwayne Brewer, 59, was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on a premises housing a court of law, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Brewer was taken into custody by Sgt. Norman Mines with the MCSD after a search yielded a black pocket knife beyond the security checkpoint, according to the report.
Brewer allegedly walked around the security checkpoint at the entrance of the Memorial Building and into the Mingo County Day Report Center portion of the building with the black pocket knife in his possession and was confronted by Mines and taken into custody.
No weapons of any kind are allowed on the premises of the Mingo County Memorial Building, and pocket knives are typically left with the bailiffs at the security checkpoint.
Brewer was also charged with violating a Circuit Court capias. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dave Justice and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail.
If convicted, Brewer could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
Here are more recent arrests filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- William Brian Linkenhoker, 47, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with grand larceny and destruction of property by the West Virginia State Police stemming from an incident Aug. 18 when police say he along with two others stole $5,417 worth of tools from Appalachian Tire in West Williamson.
- Claude Eugene Francis, 52, of Matewan was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, destruction of property and malicious assault by the MCSD.
- Flem Eugene Spurlock, 51, of Kermit was arrested Dec. 6 by the WVSP and MCSD and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, four counts of possession with intent to deliver and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- John Griffith, 19, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 9 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with obstructing and assault on an officer, fleeing on foot and two separate counts of domestic battery for incidents on Aug. 8 and Sept. 6.
- Kimberly Dawn New, 43, of Baisden was arrested Dec. 8 by the MCSD and charged with petit larceny after she allegedly stole one can of Scrub and Bubbles and a 59-cent pack of toothpicks from Chapman’s Grocery Store in Baisden.
- Johnny Moles, 33, of Warfield, Ky., was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with assault and destruction of property by the MCSD for an incident in June 2019.
- Michael Cline, 35, and Cynthia Cline, 44, of Wharncliffe were arrested Dec. 6 by the MCSD and charged with burglary and obstructing an officer.
- Shane Hunt, 43, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with trespassing-asked to leave by the MCSD.
- Roberto Damron, 36, of Matewan was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with DUI, speeding and no proof of insurance by the WPD.
- Robert Baisden, 43, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with driving suspended, no registration and fleeing by the MCSD.
- Charles Cox, 31, of Matewan was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with domestic battery by the MCSD.
- Travis Ray Salmons, 24, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with battery by the WVSP.
- Michael Runyon, 31, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing by the WVSP.
- Richard Queen, 62, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with assault and battery by the WVSP.
- Jordan Belcher Jr, 55, of North Matewan was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with destruction of property by the MCSD.