OMAR — An Omar man faces charges of robbery and malicious wounding after police say he beat up a blind man and stole items that were in the man’s pockets.
The incident reportedly happened Sunday, June 14, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Troopers T.J. Hannon and T.D. Fields write in the complaint that they responded to the Little General store in the Omar area around 9:25 p.m.
When the two officers located the man, he told them that a man approached him outside the Little General and began to strike him with what he believed was a fist or a club. The man told the officers that he was knocked to the ground and continuously punched until the man reached into his pockets and took the items he had on him, which was at least two packs of Pall Mall cigarettes and $50 or $60.
The man also advised that he is completely blind in both eyes and was unable to defend himself or identify the man who attached him. Hannon writes that the man’s face had severe injuries including his eye and jaw.
The man was transported by EMS to Logan Regional Medical Center.
Hannon spoke to a witness who was on scene, who said he walked outside the Little General and heard a fight at the back of the store. The witness said he walked out back and saw a white man with a beard — identified as David Edward Jeffrey, 45, of Omar — standing over the victim, who was lying flat on his back yelling “Please don’t hit me anymore.”
The witness said he ran toward Jeffrey telling him to stop. Jeffrey reportedly took ran to the railroad tracks and fled the scene.
Hannon canvassed the area and located a man matching Jeffrey’s description walking the railroad tracks. The man was later identified as Jeffrey.
Hannon conducted a pat down of Jeffrey and reportedly located two packs of Pall Mall cigarettes and approximately $66 in his left pocket. The witness then identified Jeffrey as the man he saw standing over the victim.
Jeffrey was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and malicious wounding. He is currently incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail.