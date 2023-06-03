BEECH CREEK - Timothy Kennedy, the suspect in a shooting that left a West Virginia State Trooper dead and one other individual injured Friday, was arraigned Saturday morning in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Kennedy, 29 of Beech Creek, now sits behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden on charges of first-degree murder. Kennedy is accused of being the man who killed Sgt. Cory Maynard, a Trooper with the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police, in an ambush-style attack in the Beech Creek area near Matewan Friday afternoon.
Troopers were dispatched to the area around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon over a shots fired call. According to the State Police, another individual was also shot during the incident. No update has yet been given on that person’s condition.
Following the shooting that took Sgt. Maynard’s life, Kennedy was on the run for nearly seven hours Friday evening before finally being apprehended around 10 p.m. The incident led to police advising Mingo County residents to take caution, and Mingo County Schools postponed the planned graduation commencement ceremony for Mingo Central High School – which had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday – to 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
During Kennedy’s arraignment in front of Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey Saturday morning no bond was set, with Harvey stating that Circuit Court will decide on that instead. Per state law, a preliminary hearing for Kennedy will be held within 10 days.
The incident has sent shockwaves around the state, garnering widespread sympathy and support from local and state leaders as well as the numerous friends and coworkers who knew Maynard. Upon news of Maynard’s killing Friday, Gov. Jim Justice released a statement and ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor.
“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” Justice said in his Friday statement. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight. The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all.”
Alison Endicott Wilson worked alongside Maynard as an office assistant at the West Virginia State Police’s Williamson detachment. Wilson said in a Facebook post that she considered Maynard family.
“Simply put, he was a TROOPER,” Wilson said. “He loved his family fiercely and I was honored to be a part of his family. He was an amazing investigator and fought for his victims. He took his cases personally. He was my close friend … my brother … my Sergeant. He loved his Troopers and always went out and took calls with them. My heart is shattered and broken. I’ll always carry Cory with me.”
In a further comment made to the Williamson Daily News Saturday morning, Wilson said the state has lost a “great protector” in Maynard.
“This is hard for me, but in this instance I want to say it,” Wilson said. “He was a man that loved being a Trooper, who was in love with his family … just a great, great friend. He was stolen from us. West Virginia lost a great protector.”
Before becoming a member of the Williamson detachment, Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson said Maynard was stationed in neighboring Logan County for at least a year. Williamson remembered Maynard as “one of the best” State Troopers he had ever met.
“He was just always super nice, quick to respond to anything that came up, and he always showed up for court,” Williamson said. “I think everybody in Magistrate Court that knew him really thought a lot of him, and you know, you remember there was another Trooper, (R.J.) Jennings, who fell off a roof and, I think, he broke his back and everything. He was another super nice cop. It’s like these things are happening to the best cops. It’s just terrible, terrible news. These guys put their lives on the line every day and it’s just sad with families. It’s just a terrible thing. I couldn’t do their job and I appreciate the fact that they do what they do.”
Fellow Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez also fondly recalled Maynard from when he first came to the Magistrate Court bench in 2017. Mendez said Maynard was always incredibly helpful.
“When I first started as a magistrate, I was pretty much a fish out of water,” Mendez said. “I didn’t know nobody down there and he was one of the first officers that came and introduced himself, and he was just nice as nice could be and always friendly and always good to me. That’s how it started, you know what I mean? You couldn’t beat him, always had a smile on his face, always professional, quick to crack a joke, just a good guy.”
Mendez, who was performing at Logan High School’s graduation Friday afternoon as part of the Logan alumni and community band effort, said he was heartbroken when he heard the news following the graduation ceremony.
“I know he had two kids and the idea of those babies not having a dad to come home to, it just … breaks my heart,” Mendez said, “and they lost a good officer. I mean, he was one of a kind. He went above and beyond.”
Mendez noted how Maynard would volunteer his time to do things like read to children at the Williamson Public Library. In a Facebook post Friday night, the library highlighted those efforts, stating that Maynard was “always there to help when he was needed.”
“You couldn’t beat him,” Mendez said. “It’s just sad, man.”
In 2015, Maynard was given the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014. According to the West Virginia State Police, the suspect had stabbed himself in the neck after crashing his vehicle and Maynard applied bandages and pressure to save his life.