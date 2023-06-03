Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

350813156_654714889831486_919914704841284140_n.jpg

Sgt. Cory Maynard, the West Virginia State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon, is seen reading to a child at the Williamson Public Library in this undated photo.

 Courtesy of the Williamson Public Library

BEECH CREEK - Timothy Kennedy, the suspect in a shooting that left a West Virginia State Trooper dead and one other individual injured Friday, was arraigned Saturday morning in Mingo County Magistrate Court.

Kennedy, 29 of Beech Creek, now sits behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden on charges of first-degree murder. Kennedy is accused of being the man who killed Sgt. Cory Maynard, a Trooper with the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police, in an ambush-style attack in the Beech Creek area near Matewan Friday afternoon.

