WILLIAMSON — A Red Jacket man was arrested after police say he broke into a convenience store just outside of Williamson and stole nearly $2,000 worth of tobacco products.
Steve Randall Gooslin, 40, was arrested Feb.6 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy and a felony charge of destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Trooper D.L. Contos with the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP responded to Sport Stop, a gas station located at Victory Lane in Williamson, for an alarm call.
At the scene, the officer discovered the front door to the store was busted out, and a large rock was lying next to the door.
Surveillance footage from the store shows a silver utility vehicle pull up behind the building. One occupant exits the car and canvasses the store.
The complaint says the individual located a large rock and busted the glass at the front door and then kicked it in, forcing his way inside. Once inside, the individual took a total of approximately $1,817.98 in cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, lighters, pipe tobacco and rolling papers.
The complaint says the officer discovered several items of trash located next to where the silver vehicle was parked, including a receipt from a local scrap yard with the defendant’s first and last name on it from earlier that day.
Contos then contacted S&S Recycling, who allegedly produced a matching copy of the receipt and documentation showing that Gooslin was in a Silver Ford Escape.
The next day on Jan. 17, owners Chance and Peyton Davis contacted Contos and told him that they traveled to the Buskirk Shopping Plaza in Buskirk, Kentucky, and saw Gooslin’s vehicle. They allegedly located several packs of cigarettes matching the ones stolen from their business inside the vehicle.
Gooslin was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond.