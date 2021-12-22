WILLIAMSON — A Williamson man is accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of the Walmart in South Williamson, Kentucky, and injuring two people, including a juvenile, after striking another vehicle during a police pursuit.
The incident occurred Dec. 14, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. Williamson City Police say Eric Varney, 21, of Williamson, stole a white Chevrolet Cavalier from the parking lot of the Walmart store in nearby South Williamson, Kentucky and then entered into West Virginia, where officers got into a high-speed pursuit with him.
According to police, Varney struck a Chrysler 300 with a woman and juvenile inside, sending them to the hospital with injuries.
After striking the car, Varney continued to drive down 4th Avenue in Williamson and then onto Vinson Street, where police say he backed into city Officer J. Spence and his patrol unit, causing damage to the cruiser.
Varney is charged with felony grand larceny, misdemeanor fleeing in vehicle with injury, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor fleeing in vehicle with property damage. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden on a $21,000 multiple 10% and surety bond.
Varney is also named in another criminal complaint dated Nov. 22. Varney is accused in that complaint of kicking in the door of the 3 Guys Pizza & Brew building in Williamson and stealing tools and copper wire valued at more than $20,000. For those crimes, he is charged with felony breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Daniel Chafin, 21, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, is also named in a separate criminal complaint detailing the same breaking and entering at 3 Guys Pizza & Brew on Nov. 22. He was given the same charges as Varney.