BEECH CREEK, W.Va. — The man accused of fatally shooting a West Virginia State Police trooper and wounding another person Friday was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court Saturday morning.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Cory Maynard, 37. Kennedy is currently being held without bond at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.

Cory Maynard

Sgt. Maynard
Sgt. Cory Maynard, the West Virginia State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon, is seen reading to a child at the Williamson Public Library in this undated photo.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

