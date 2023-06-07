BEECH CREEK, W.Va. — The man accused of fatally shooting a West Virginia State Police trooper and wounding another person Friday was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court Saturday morning.
Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Cory Maynard, 37. Kennedy is currently being held without bond at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Maynard was a trooper with the Williamson detachment of the State Police. Officers were dispatched to the Beech Creek area, near Matewan, around 3:30 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.
Maynard, Trooper C. K. Johnson, and Trooper J. P. Ziegler responded and found a victim, Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, also of Matewan, had been shot with a rifle.
Baldwin was taken to CAMC General in Charleston, where he is considered in serious but stable condition, State Police said Saturday. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and remains under investigation.
Maynard was shot in an ambush-style attack, according to State Police.
Following the shootings, Kennedy eluded capture for nearly seven hours before finally being apprehended around 10 p.m. Friday.
The incident prompted Mingo County Schools to postpone the planned graduation commencement ceremony for Mingo Central High School — which had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday — to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Maynard’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community.
Originally from Belfry, Kentucky, Maynard became a sworn member of the West Virginia State Police in 2007, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. He was married and the father of two children, ages 13 and 9.
Maynard also was an organ donor.
“Even in his death, Sergeant Maynard continues to save lives though his selfless sacrifice,” Maddy said in an email.
Alison Endicott Wilson worked alongside Maynard as an office assistant at the West Virginia State Police’s Williamson detachment. Wilson said in a Facebook post that she considered Maynard family.
“Simply put, he was a TROOPER,” Wilson wrote. “He loved his family fiercely and I was honored to be a part of his family. He was an amazing investigator and fought for his victims. He took his cases personally. He was my close friend … my brother … my Sergeant. He loved his troopers and always went out and took calls with them. My heart is shattered and broken. I’ll always carry Cory with me.”
Wilson told HD Media on Saturday the state lost a “great protector” in Maynard.
“This is hard for me, but in this instance I want to say it,” Wilson said. “He was a man that loved being a trooper, who was in love with his family … just a great, great friend. He was stolen from us. West Virginia lost a great protector.”
Before joining the Williamson detachment, Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson said Maynard had been stationed in Logan County for at least a year. Williamson remembered Maynard as “one of the best” state troopers he ever met.
“He was just always super nice, quick to respond to anything that came up, and he always showed up for court,” Williamson said. “I think everybody in magistrate court that knew him really thought a lot of him. ... It’s just terrible, terrible news. These guys put their lives on the line every day and it’s just sad with families. It’s just a terrible thing.”
Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez also fondly recalled Maynard from when he first joined bench in 2017. Mendez said Maynard was always incredibly helpful.
“When I first started as a magistrate, I was pretty much a fish out of water,” Mendez said. “I didn’t know nobody down there and he was one of the first officers that came and introduced himself, and he was just nice as nice could be and always friendly and always good to me. That’s how it started, you know what I mean? You couldn’t beat him. Always had a smile on his face, always professional, quick to crack a joke. Just a good guy.”
Mendez, who was performing at Logan High School’s graduation Friday afternoon as part of the Logan alumni and community band effort, said he was heartbroken when he heard the news following the graduation ceremony.
“I know he had two kids and the idea of those babies not having a dad to come home to, it just … breaks my heart,” Mendez said.
Mendez noted how Maynard would volunteer his time to do things like read to children at the Williamson Public Library. In a Facebook post Friday night, the library highlighted those efforts, stating that Maynard was “always there to help when he was needed.”
In 2015, Maynard received the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014. According to the West Virginia State Police, the suspect had stabbed himself in the neck after crashing his vehicle and Maynard applied bandages and pressure to save his life.