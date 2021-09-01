GILBERT — A man from Gilbert was given numerous charges after police say he led them on an erratic high-speed chase after attempting to serve an outstanding warrant.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, on Aug. 14, Chief N. Glanden and Cpl. Browning of the Gilbert Police Department were at the Speedway convenience store in town when they noticed Brian Gregory Layne, 26, of Gilbert, pull into the parking lot. Browning approached Layne to take him into custody for an outstanding warrant that had been obtained by State Police.
According to the complaint, Layne put the vehicle in reverse and began to back up as soon as he saw Browning. Layne was instructed by Browning to stop multiple times, but he continued to back up, stating to police that he hadn’t done anything.
As Layne began to pull out of the parking lot, a 16-year-old passenger began telling Layne to stop and let him out, and opened the passenger door in an attempt to exit the vehicle. Police say Layne then accelerated quickly and made a 90-degree turn onto U.S. 52 northbound while the 16-year-old was still trying to exit the vehicle, causing the teenager to be ejected from the vehicle and roll across U.S. 52 into oncoming traffic.
Layne reportedly continued to travel north on U.S. 52, passing three vehicles in a no-passing zone near the Gilbert Car Wash. Police say Layne accelerated to speeds exceeding 75 mph in a 25-mph zone near the Gilbert Suites Hotel.
He reportedly crossed the center line into the southbound lane numerous times.
Layne continued to travel north on U.S. 52 and made a 90-degree left turn onto County Route 13, traveling southbound and again passing vehicles in no-passing zones.
Layne then traveled directly at the police officers at Chapman’s General Store, and then placed his vehicle in reverse and traveled approximately two-tenths of a mile in reverse, traveling in both the north and southbound lanes of County Route 13 to the Gilbert Creek Car Wash. Layne backed into the car wash parking are and turned the vehicle around and again fled south onto County Route 13, where he reportedly reached speeds in excess of 75 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Police say Layne nearly collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the northbound lane.
Layne eventually traveled into McDowell County, and Gilbert Police discontinued their pursuit and drove back to town. They spoke with the 16-year-old passenger, who said he was in the care and custody of Layne.
Layne was later apprehended and arrested. He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court two days later on Aug. 16. His list of charges include several counts of obstructing an officer, several counts of fleeing from officer, several counts of making false statements to officer, several counts of interfering with emergency communications, operation of vehicles and streetcars on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, reckless driving, child neglect resulting in injury and child neglect creating risk of injury.
Layne has since posted bond from jail.
