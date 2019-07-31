Williamson Daily News
STRANGULATION: Johnny Lee Hatfield, 61, of Matewan was arrested July 20 and charged with strangulation, domestic battery and possession by West Virginia State Police trooper R.L. Johnson.
The officer responded to a 911 call in the community of Newtown for a domestic disturbance complaint.
When he arrived on the scene, the victim told the trooper that she and her boyfriend, identified as Hatfield, got into a verbal argument over a vehicle on the property.
The victim told Johnson that the defendant became aggressive, stood up from a chair in the kitchen and then grabbed her by the throat. The victim was able to shove Hatfield off. The victim had physical markings around her throat and neck area, according to the police report.
Hatfield was arrested and taken to the Williamson detachment. During a frisk, Johnson found four white pills in Hatfield's pants pocket.
The defendant admitted to the trooper that he did not have a prescription for the Neurontin pills and had bought them off of the streets.
FLEEING, OBSTRUCTION: Savannah Renae Hendricks, 23, of Chattaroy was arrested July 21 and charged with fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer and giving false information to an officer by WVSP trooper Johnson.
While on patrol, the trooper stopped a female who was walking in danger of being hit along U.S. 119 in the southbound lane near Williamson.
The defendant said she was 17 and that her name was Tammy Johnson. However, she could not provide a birthday that matched.
Johnson contacted the Logan Communications dispatch center, and Hendricks ran away over a guardrail and down the hill toward the Tug River.
She was apprehended in the river. She was arrested and placed in handcuffs.
Her true identity was found, and she was transported to the Williamson detachment.