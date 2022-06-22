MATEWAN — The Magnolia Fair Festival returned to Matewan over the weekend. Each day included vendors, carnival rides and entertainment.
Crystal Moore, recorder for the town of Matewan, said events kicked off Wednesday night with a gospel sing at 6 p.m. Moore said local performers took the stage for this show.
The Magnolia Fair Festival Pageant took place over two nights on the main stage. Kids 12 and younger had their pageant Thursday night. The pageant for those 13 and old took place Saturday night.