GILBERT — Lyrics in Motion provided a day for music creation to take center stage in Mingo County.
The multi-faceted event, hosted by local musician Alex Blankenship at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center Saturday, featured both a song writing workshop and live music performances in the afternoon.
“We hand a great turn out for the songwriters event sponsored by the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts,” Blankenship said. “The live music portion was great as well. We hope to see more people come out for next years event.”
The live local musical showcase featured Blankenship and Keith Rife with their group Two of a Kind, Jon Mounts, Greg Wegmann and Jean Hanna Davis.