In the midst of a pandemic, state Lottery revenue came in strong in July, with gross revenue of $93.9 million topping July 2019 collections by $877,000.
Continued near-record play of Limited Video Lottery in bars and clubs around the state accounted for much of the upswing, with July gross LVL revenue of $39.82 million topping July 2019 revenue by $7.2 million, up 22%.
LVL play continues to reflect pent-up demand after the machines were shut down on March 18 as part of a statewide stay at home order, and did not restart until May 30.
June LVL revenues shot into record territory, with $40.88 million in revenue, up 27 percent from June 2019.
Traditional scratch-off and on-line tickets also sold well in July, with $19.43 million of revenue topping July 2019 sales by about $4 million.
That helped offset a downturn in casino revenue, with July racetrack video lottery revenue of $31.79 million falling $10 million, or 25%, from July 2019 figures.
Table games were also down 25% from July 2019, with revenue of $1.8 million.
The state’s four racetrack casinos are operating at limited capacity and restricted hours because of the coronavirus.
Lottery Deputy Director David Bradley told the Lottery Commission Wednesday that none of the four have returned to 24-hour operations, with casinos opening daily at between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and closing at 4 a.m. to permit deep cleaning of the facilities.
However, the casino at The Greenbrier resort bucked the trend in July, with video slot revenue increasing 14% from July 2019, at $391,926. Table games revenue at The Greenbrier jumped nearly 300%, to $430,000.
Because of the pandemic, the resort hosted the entire 2020 season of World Team Tennis from July 12 to July 30.
Also during Wednesday’s Lottery Commission meeting, Lottery Director John Myers announced that sports wagering will resume at Mardi Gras Casino on Thursday, and at Wheeling Island casino on Sept. 2.
Both casinos, owned by Delaware North, shut down sports betting in March 2019 in a legal dispute with the parent company’s sports wagering platform provider.
Myers said plan are to re-launch on-site Sportsbooks and mobile wagering apps simultaneously.