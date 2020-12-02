Longtime Williamson city clerk and community figure June Blevins died Thursday, Nov. 26, at her home in South Williamson, Kentucky, at the age of 94.
Blevins spent three decades at City Hall in Williamson as she served as the city clerk in her hometown. She worked under five different mayors during her time as clerk.
“Today, we offer condolences to one of our community’s finest,” current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said after Blevins’ passing. “June Blevins celebrated 94 wonderful years with family and friends. She shared 30 of those years of her amazing life as a faithful clerk of our City of Williamson. On behalf of a grateful community, our deepest and sincere thoughts and prayers are with the Blevins family and June’s cherished friends.”
Blevins was born in Williamson on Sept. 12, 1926, and was a 1942 graduate of Williamson High School. Blevins first worked for Acme Machinery and then for the West Virginia Road Commission in Huntington before returning home to Williamson.
Blevins, who was also known by the nickname Tootsie, was a well-known supporter of WHS and the Wolfpack athletic teams, serving as the president and founder of the Williamson High School Alumni Association.
Blevins was a recognizable figure at Wolfpack games as she traveled far and wide to support the maroon-and-white. She also sat in the same courtside seats for every Wolfpack basketball game played at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Former Williamson coach and player Curt Fletcher used to refer to the seats where Blevins sat with Jeanette McCoy and the late Joyce Roddy as “referee row,” as it was not unusual to see Blevins barking at an official who made a call against WHS.
Blevins was a 60-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson and held offices or was a member of the Williamson Kiwanis Club, Williamson Women’s Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Hatfield and McCoy Marathon Committee.
Former Williamson Mayor Darrin McCormick recalled, “Tootsie had something in her that most folks seldom display today. She had a great love for her community that motivated her to continue serving the public as a civic volunteer even in retirement and ill health. My most enduring memories of Tootsie will be her constant faith, support and compassionate words of encouragement ‘for her Buddy’ through difficult and trying times.”
Weaver Mortuary held a graveside service for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson.