WILLIAMSON — Logan Street First Baptist Church marked its fourth year as a part of the national movement Back to Church Sunday.
The church was one of more than 40,000 participating churches that shared the message “Together” on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to a news release.
Now in its 11th year, National Back to Church Sunday, observed on the third Sunday of September, is the largest annual community-based church outreach effort in the nation.
The single-day event focuses on extending the invitation of love, peace and hope to loved ones, friends and neighbors. This year’s National Back to Church Sunday theme “Together” speaks to the need everyone has for community and the endless search to belong.
“It really paints a picture of what the church is all about — a place where people can gather together from a variety of different backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures, political persuasions, and be celebrated,” said Jason Daye, executive director of Back to Church Sunday.
At Logan Street First Baptist, Back to Church Sunday was incorporated into the morning worship service.
Opening remarks were given by Rev. Gerald Dotson and Pastor. Mrs. Evonne Dotson, the First Lady of Logan Street First Baptist Church, welcomed visitors.
The selected scripture reading, Ephesians 2: 8-22, was read by Deacon and Mrs. Walter (Mabel) Childress, followed by special music by the choir and congregation.
Highlights of the theme, “Together” were presented by Mrs. Bernice Johnson, president of the Rose of Sharon Mission, Mrs. Corvenia Martin, Sunday School superintendent, and Mrs. Prestine Warren, secretary of the mission.
The NBTCS “Together — Welcome” video, a message of hope and invitation, was presented by Deacon Henry R. Moore, with Deacon Ronald Martin assisting. An overview of the church auxiliaries was given by Pastor Dotson, who also highlighted other church ministries and outreach projects
Minister George Childress offered prayer, and “Our Thanks” was given by Mrs. Juanita Hooks, mission teacher and president of the Tug River District Women’s Convention and the West Virginia Baptist State Women’s Auxiliary in Hilltop, West Virginia.
This special service was concluded with brief remarks by Mrs. Willene H. Moore, chairman of the board of Christian education and of the 2019 National Back to Church Sunday event, and the singing by the congregation of “Every Praise” by Hezekiah Walker.
Following the testimonial period, Pastor Dotson delivered a dynamic sermon, titled “A Road Map,” with scripture text of Mark 12:28-31, and then extended the invitation to discipleship.
After the benediction, a fellowship dinner was served. Attendees received a special canvas tote that included several inspirational items and a copy of the book “Reset” by Nick Hall.
Prior to each year’s NBTCS event, members of the church canvas the neighborhoods and extend an invitation to the Sunday event.