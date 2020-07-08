BREEDEN — A Logan County man was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday after he allegedly broke into the Breeden Post Office and attempted to take several items.
Robert Lee Sparks, 54, of Verdunville, was arrested and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of felony destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to police, Sparks allegedly forced his way inside the post office in Breeden during the morning hours Thursday.
Sparks allegedly attempted to steal several items and also destroyed phones, phone lines and several other things in the office worth more than $2,500.
Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith, Sgt. Glenn Messer and Sgt. Phillip Muncy were listed as the arresting officers.
Sparks was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, where he remains on a $30,000 cash-only bond.