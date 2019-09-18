LOGAN - A one-night event at the Logan County Airport that features craft beer tasting, a chili contest and more will soon be back for its fourth year.
Known as West Virginia Fire and Ice and hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the annual event is primarily a craft beer tasting and chili cook-off festival that comes complete with other activities such as a silent auction, merchant and food vendors and live music. The festival has featured notable national recording artists in the past, such as blues artist Johnny Rawls in 2018.
The musical entertainment on tap for this year's Fire and Ice is the Santa Cruz Band, a touring group that performs their renditions of pop hits from every decade. According to their website, the Santa Cruz Band has shared the stage with acts like The Temptations, Martha Reeves, Barbara Mandrell, Kathy Mattea, The Four Freshmen and the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.
On the food side, the public is invited to walk around the festival and taste the complimentary chili that will be offered as part of the tasting competition. Attendees can then vote for their favorite chili, which will be tallied into a people's choice, although three judges will have the final say on which chili is the best.
The chili cookoff will also include a best decorated booth competition. Other food vendors will be at the festival also. They include Fat Boys Tacos, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill BBQ and Rockin' Rolls Cinnamon Rolls.
Various merchandise vendors, which include the Magical Preasts Design Co. and A Slice of Heaven, will also be at the event.
"Folks can actually shop a little on the side and pick up some great gifts even for the fall or for the holidays," said Logan County Chamber of Commerce Director Debrina Williams.
A silent auction will remain a mainstay at this year's Fire and Ice. The auction will be hosted by the Leadership Logan program, which is a part of the Chamber of Commerce. All money raised through the silent auction will benefit Leadership Logan.
In addition to the craft beer, Williams said some West Virginia wine will be available for tasting as well. Several representatives from the craft beer industry will be on hand, and attendees will be allowed to ask general questions about the particular drink they are tasting.
Those with a business sponsorship are admitted at 6 p.m. while general admission begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Logan County Airport, 3247 Bandmill Hollow Road, Ethel.
Tickets are $30 at www.eventbrite.com, at the Chamber office at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan or at the gate on the day of the event. All attendees must provide a valid state-issued ID to enter.
"It's a great opportunity to network with other people," Williams said. "It's a beautiful venue. What I have seen, people just thoroughly enjoy being on top of the mountain, so not only is it just a scenic view, but it's just a really laidback atmosphere and, again, it's just a great networking opportunity to meet up with folks, friends and family to just spend the evening just conversing and talking about West Virginia and all it has to offer."
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.