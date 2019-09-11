WHARNCLIFFE - A golf outing to raise money to send a local pastor on an overseas trip was held Saturday at the Twisted Gun Golf Course in Wharncliffe, located near the town of Gilbert.
Logan Commandery No. 26, a Masonic affiliate that participates in several philanthropic efforts, put the outing together.
Saturday's outing was the second year for the event, and money raised from it will benefit the Holy Land Pilgrimage, which will send a local pastor from the area to the Holy Land of Jerusalem, Israel, for 10 to 11 days.
"They'll walk where Jesus walked, they'll learn stuff that, really, probably, isn't really taught in the Bible that is first hands-on experience there in Jerusalem," said Bobby Stotridge, a former commander for Logan Commandery No. 26 who now serves as its recorder.
The list of pastors has been narrowed down to five, but no one has been selected yet, said Greg Castle, the Commandry's treasurer. The money will pay the cost of the trip to Jerusalem and back, which is upward of several thousands of dollars.
The outing included eight teams, which was double the four that were in last year's inaugural event. Three teams were selected for first, second and third place prizes, and individual awards were given out, such as a longest drive prize and a closest to the pin prize.
Castle says he hopes the event is an annual mainstay for the Commandery.
"It's just a golf outing for us," Castle said. "People seem to be able to enjoy this particular facility, and it's contributed to what we do, and I think we are in hopes of it becoming an annual event every year for as long as the older gentlemen here can handle it. We've got some younger ones that we'll have to rely on later."
Logan Commandery No. 26 contributes to several philanthropic efforts throughout the year, such as the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, which is a charity that has been sponsored by the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar since 1956. Their mission statement is to "improve vision through research, education, and supporting access to care," and the organization gives out several college scholarships a year.
